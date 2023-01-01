Ashton Kutcher addresses rape charges against co-star Danny Masterson

Ashton Kutcher has addressed the rape charges against his friend and former co-star Danny Masterson.



Kutcher's That '70s Show co-star was charged with three counts of rape in June 2020 and stood trial in late 2022. The judge declared a mistrial in November after the jury remained deadlocked and a retrial is slated to begin in March.



When asked about his friend's case, Kutcher told Esquire magazine that he wants Masterson "to be found innocent of the charges brought against him," before clarifying that he doesn't want him to get off the hook - he wants him to truly be innocent.



"Ultimately, I can't know," he added. "I'm not the judge. I'm not the jury. I'm not the DA (District Attorney). I'm not the victim. And I'm not the accused. And so, in that case, I don't have a space to comment... I just don't know."



The 44-year-old admitted it has been hard to watch Masterson's legal battle and they are still in touch, while Kutcher speaks to Masterson's brother often. However, he made it clear that he's an advocate for abuse victims.



"I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way," he noted.



After That '70s Show, Kutcher and Masterson reunited for sitcom The Ranch, in which they portrayed brothers, in 2016. Masterson was fired from the show in December 2017 after the sexual assault allegations were made against him.



He stands accused of three counts of rape from alleged incidents that took place between 2001 and 2003. He has always maintained his innocence.