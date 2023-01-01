Salma Hayek nearly died during steamy Magic Mike's Last Dance scene

Salma Hayek was "nearly killed" by Channing Tatum as the pair filmed a steamy scene for 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'.

The duo are starring together in the final instalment of the comedy-drama trilogy but she revealed that a saucy sequence where Channing's character Mike Lane shows off his lap dancing skills to her alter ego almost ended in tragedy.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Salma said: "You know, this one part that's not in it where I'm upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn't do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head."

The 56-year-old star continued: "(Channing) held on to my pants, but I was really concerned because my pants were going away, and I couldn't remember if I had underwear or not in this moment. So, instead of putting my hands to protect my head, I just held onto the pants. He's like, 'Put your hands up,' and I'm like, 'No, no, no, no.'

"Everybody came in, and kind of took me away from him, and he said, 'What's wrong with you?' I said, 'What's wrong with me? You nearly killed me!'"

Salma stepped in to replace Thandiwe Newton as the female lead in Steven Soderbergh's movie and admitted that the lap dance routine was "very physically challenging".

The 'Frida' star said: “It’s very physically challenging.

“My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.”