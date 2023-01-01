Pamela Anderson open to getting married again

Pamela Anderson won't rule out getting married again.

The Baywatch star has walked down the aisle six times and also had a high-profile relationship with soccer player Adil Rami.

Despite her turbulent love life, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, Pamela insisted she hasn't given up "hope" of finding her perfect match.

"Do you think you'll ever get married again?" the TV host asked, to which she replied, "God, what a crazy question. I don't know, I hope so."

After taking a pause, the blonde bombshell added: "I hope so. I don't know. I still have a lot of life left."

Pamela was wed to drummer Tommy Lee between 1995 and 1998, briefly to Kid Rock in 2006, to Rick Salomon between 2007 and 2008 and again from 2013 until 2015, and to Dan Hayhurst from 2020 until 2022.

Pamela also married Hollywood producer Jon Peters in early 2020, but they split a short time later and she claimed the union was never made official.