Sarah Michelle Gellar confirms Dolly Parton was 'producer' on Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Sarah Michelle Gellar has confirmed Dolly Parton served as an "uncredited producer" on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, host Jimmy asked the actress whether it was true that the country music icon was involved in the production of the supernatural drama series that ran from 1997 until 2003.

"Yes! Little-known fact, the legend Dolly Parton was a producer," Sarah, who played lead character Buffy Summers, stated. "(We) never saw her."

While Dolly's team sent the cast Christmas presents during the early years of the show, the star was convinced for a long time that the Jolene hitmaker didn't know who she was.

"Then, one day, somebody asked her about it, and she complimented the show and my performance and I was like, 'Oh I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I'm good,'" the 45-year-old recalled.

Sarah then went on to note that Dolly co-founded Sandollar Entertainment alongside "producing partner" Sandy Gallin, with the company included on the credits of each episode.