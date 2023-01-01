Pamela Anderson insists victim-blaming comments are 'the kind of feminism I grew up with'

Pamela Anderson has doubled down on previous comments she made about rape victims.

While speaking to Interview Magazine for a piece published on Wednesday, the Baywatch star reiterated comments she made during a 2017 appearance on the Today show with Megyn Kelly.

“You know what you’re getting into if you go to a hotel room alone,” she commented on the show of Harvey Weinstein’s rape victims, via Page Six. “If someone answers the door in a bathrobe, you know, leave.”

At the time, she called the advice “common sense” and claimed it was “common knowledge” in the entertainment industry to avoid certain people.

When asked about her remarks for her Wednesday interview, Pamela responded, “I could even take it a step further.”

She added, “My mother would tell me - and I think this is the kind of feminism I grew up with - it takes two to tango… If someone answers the door in a hotel robe and you’re going for an interview, don’t go in.

“But if you do go in, get the job.”

She continued, “I think a lot of people don’t have that or they weren’t taught that… Thank God for the #MeToo movement because things have changed and people are much more careful and respectful.”

While the actress admitted that was “a horrible thing to say”, she also asserted it came from “this sense of value and self-worth”.