Helena Bonham Carter calls for The Crown to end now

Helena Bonham Carter has called for The Crown series to end now.

While speaking to The Guardian for an interview published on Sunday, The Crown star posited the Netflix series should finish up soon.

“I should be careful here too, but I don’t think they should carry on, actually,” Helena remarked. “I’m in it and I loved my episodes, but it’s very different now. When The Crown started it was a historic drama, and now it’s crashed into the present.”

However, the actress asserted the decision of where to end the show was “up to them”.

According to Variety, in 2021 Carter spoke out about the controversy surrounding The Crown, relating to the call for a disclaimer stating it's historical fiction. The show had been criticised for its dramatisation of events in the British royal family, particularly the relationship between Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

In a podcast for the series, the 56-year-old actress stated the series was a "drama", not a "drama-doc".

Helena portrayed Queen Elizabeth II’s younger sister Princess Margaret in The Crown’s third and fourth seasons, taking over from Vanessa Kirby. Lesley Manville starred as Princess Margaret in the fifth season, set in the 1990s.