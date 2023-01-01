Paul Rudd: Joining Marvel in early years was like signing up to Dancing with the Stars

Paul Rudd says joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the early years was like signing up to 'Dancing with the Stars'.



The 53-year-old actor plays Scott Lang/ Ant-Man in the MCU, but admits being in a superhero film was "never on [his] radar" when he first had a meeting with Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige.



He said: "My agent set up a meeting with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Marvel was pretty new. They weren’t even part of Disney. It would’ve been like somebody saying, How would you feel about doing 'Dancing with the Stars'? A superhero franchise was never on my radar."



Rudd went on to play the main character in 2015 film 'Ant-Man', and he has reprised the role in films 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Ant-Man and the Wasp', and 'Avengers: Endgame'.



The star admitted it "excited" him to be doing something "so out of left field", and he couldn't wait to pull on a superhero costume.



He added to Men's Health magazine: "I never really thought I was the type of actor that they would offer any of those parts to.



"But when this idea came around, I was excited about doing something that was so out of left field, and I knew that if it was announced that I was going to be joining a superhero franchise, most people would say, What the f***? And I got to wear a superhero suit."



In 2020, Rudd admitted he felt nervous on the set of 'Captain America: Civil War', because he was working alongside stars such as Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan.



He said: "There was a real kind of nervousness about Scott Lang, and I just really kind of played into that because that was part of what I was feeling anyway.



"I'd look around and think, 'Whoa, there's Chris Evans and there's Sebastian Stan, and wow - and there's the suits.'



"Do you remember there was like a little makeshift locker room? We're all kind of changing into things, and I saw the suits on the racks. It felt like being in a locker room of a Super Bowl-winning football team."