Tom Brady teases future in acting following 80 for Brady premiere

Tom Brady has teased a possible career switch from American football to acting.



While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 80 for Brady premiere, the quarterback, who plays himself in the comedy, was asked whether he plans to take on more film projects.



"We'll see," he responded. "Make some offers, we'll see what we can do."



Tom went on to explain that he wasn't ruling any future career path out.



"I'm trying to figure it out. Just taking it day by day," he said. "My friend says, 'The future happens a day at a time,' so, that's what life's all about. I'm enjoying tonight."



He added, "This is really a magical night for me, and a lot of the people who put a lot of work into this, so I love being here supporting them... Maybe there's an 80 for Brady sequel coming out."



Elsewhere in his interview, the sports star admitted that he never anticipated seeing his name on a movie poster.



"Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that this would be something that I would be doing. I actually had a friend remind me of today, he said, 'Imagine as a NorCal kid thinking you'd go down for a Hollywood premiere with your name on it,'" Tom recalled. "It's really amazing. I've had a lot of great experiences in my life, this is certainly another one."



Tom attended the premiere on Tuesday, the night before he announced his retirement from American football.



80 for Brady stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno as four friends who travel to Houston to meet their sporting hero. The comedy is released in U.S. cinemas on Friday.