Gisele Bündchen supports ex-husband Tom Brady amid his decision to retire

Gisele Bündchen has responded to her ex-husband Tom Brady's retirement announcement.

On Wednesday, the NFL quarterback announced he is retiring from American football, having previously returned to the field for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away," Tom said in a social media video. "I'm retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."

He added, "I won't be long-winded, you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."

The 45-year-old continued, "So, I really thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

The Brazilian beauty voiced her support for her ex-husband in the comments of his video, writing, "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life (praying hands emoji)."

Tom also shared a series of photos on Instagram that showcased his family supporting him throughout his career in the NFL. The snaps featured his and Gisele's two children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, and his 15-year-old son John, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

In October 2022, after months of split speculation, Tom and Gisele announced they had finalised their divorce after 13 years of marriage.