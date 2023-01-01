Dave Bautista will never return to Drax role just to collect Marvel paycheque

Dave Bautista has vowed to make Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 his last movie as Drax.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Guardians of the Galaxy star insisted that the franchise's third film would truly be his last as his character Drax the Destroyer.

"This is my seventh film as Drax. And my third Guardians (movie)," he said. "It was like our trilogy. That's kind of what we all signed up for, to do a trilogy. And I think this will be the last version of our Guardians of the Galaxy."

The actor teased that director James Gunn had crafted the "perfect exit" for his character and insisted that coming back to the MCU after Vol. 3 would "tarnish" his story arc.

"We all had those perfect character arcs and such a storybook ending," he praised. "I constantly relate it to the way I ended my wrestling career. I ended it on a storybook note. I would never go back and tarnish that. And it's the same with this.

"With Drax, I just got to end the perfect way. And I would never sign up for another job as Drax just to get a paycheque. I would tarnish that (perfect ending), and I won't do it."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Karen Gillan and Will Poulter, will be released in cinemas in May.