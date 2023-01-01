Finn Wolfhard 'really proud' of Noah Schnapp for coming out as gay

Finn Wolfhard is "really proud" of his Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp for coming out as gay last month.



Noah, 18, revealed to fans on TikTok in early January that he had recently come out as gay to his friends and family "after being scared in the closet for 18 years" and all they said was "we know".



Reacting to his friend's video in an interview with GQ, Finn said, "When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face. I was just really proud of him."



In Stranger Things, Noah's character Will Byers is secretly in love with his best friend, Finn's character Mike Wheeler.



In his GQ interview, Finn, 20, revealed that he and his co-stars - also including Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and Sadie Sink - only talk to each other "once in a while" when they're not making the show.



"We're not on everyday-text vibes in any way, and not because... it's like... Do you text your cousins every day? Probably not. They're our family. We'll talk on each other's birthdays. We'll talk once in a while. But in the same way that family works, if I ever needed anything, they're there," he explained.



He then noted that Winona Ryder, who plays Will's mother Joyce in the show, is "one of the funniest texters ever" because she doesn't often text back.



"She'll text you and then you'll text her back and then she won't text you ever again," he shared. "She'll text you whatever, say something like, 'Oh, have you ever seen this movie?' And I'll be like, 'No, I haven't. How are you?' And then just, nothing."



The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will reportedly begin filming in May.