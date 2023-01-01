Keanu Reeves granted restraining order against alleged stalker

Keanu Reeves has been granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, lawyer Mathew Rosengart claimed that Bryan Dixon "trespassed" onto The Matrix star's property six times between November 2022 and January 2023.

On one occasion, Dixon reportedly entered through a gate and "fell asleep in the backyard" before security guards removed him. The following day, the 38-year-old also allegedly left a "suspicious and alarming" backpack at Reeves's home, which contained a DNA testing kit.

Accordingly, Rosengart claimed that Dixon has been attempting to prove he is related to Reeves and has also referred to himself as "Jasper Keith Reeves" on social media.

In light of the case, a judge awarded Reeves a temporary restraining order, which stops Dixon from coming within 100 yards (91 metres) of the 58-year-old and his partner Alexandra Grant.

Reeves has not yet commented on the case.