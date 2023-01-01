Harrison Ford shares surprising compliment he once gave Jason Segel

Harrison Ford has shared the unexpected comment he once made about Jason Segel.



During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, host Stephen asked the Hollywood icon whether it was true that he hadn't heard of the How I Met Your Mother star before he signed on to make the new comedy-drama series Shrinking.



In response, Harrison insisted that he had seen Jason's 2008 film Forgetting Sarah Marshall and 2015's The End of the Tour.



"Not true. I knew who he was, I had seen a couple of films that he was in. I'd seen at least some of Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and I'd also seen another film that he did that was really fantastic called End of the Tour. That is really a beautiful movie, he's a really talented guy," he explained, noting that he watched Forgetting Sarah Marshall again prior to shooting Shrinking.



"I thought it was really fantastic. The producer asked me what I thought and I said, 'Nice penis,'" the 80-year-old deadpanned, referring to Jason's full-frontal nude scene in the feature.



Stephen then asked Harrison whether he would offer the compliment to Jason in person.



"That's not going to happen," he smiled.



Shrinking is now showing on Apple TV+.