Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi renew wedding vows

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have renewed their wedding vows.



In a Thursday Instagram post, The Ellen DeGeneres Show host announced she and her wife of 14 years Portia de Rossi had held a wedding vow renewal ceremony.



Kris Jenner officiated the occasion, and Brandi Carlile performed at the event.



“Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows,” Ellen captioned a series of videos from the vow renewal. “Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday.”



In one video, Portia walked through a crowd wearing reportedly the same gown she wore during her marriage to Ellen in 2008. She handed Ellen - who wore a blue jacket, khaki slacks, and blue sneakers - a bouquet of flowers.



“Welcome to Portia’s birthday party and to the newest homes of one of my favourite couples,” Kris said, beginning her officiant speech.



Portia told Ellen, “You don’t have to say anything at all.”



Later, Kris commented on Ellen’s post, “Best day ever!!! what an honour to be there for two of my BFF’s who I adore and who love each other so much!”



Ellen and Portia first wed in an August 2008 ceremony in Los Angeles. Page Six reported at the time the original ceremony involved 20 guests.