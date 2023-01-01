Irene Cara's cause of death revealed as hypertension and high cholesterol

Irene Cara's cause of death has been revealed to be hypertension and high cholesterol.



According to documents from the medical examiner in Florida's Pinellas County, the Fame star's cause of death has been confirmed as arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.



The documents, obtained by TMZ, also stated that Cara was diabetic.



The Flashdance... What a Feeling singer died on 25 November last year in her Largo, Florida home. She was 63 years old.



Cara's Los Angeles manager Betty McCormick told The New York Post after Cara's death that the singer "was very afraid of getting the (COVID) virus" in recent years, adding, "She really struggled during that period."



Hypertensive cardiovascular disease - otherwise known as hypertension or high blood pressure - triples a female patient's risk of heart failure, according to the Cleveland Clinic.



Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, or atherosclerosis, is caused by high cholesterol, and can lead to blood clots.