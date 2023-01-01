Jane Fonda admits eating disorder 'took over her life'

Jane Fonda assumed she wouldn't live past 30 when she was struggling with bulimia in her twenties.



During a Wednesday appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Grace and Frankie star discussed having suffered from an eating disorder earlier in her life.



"Most of the hardships that I've gone through in my life happened earlier in my life. I suffered bulimia very, very bad," she began. "I led a secret life. I was very, very unhappy."



Jane continued, "I assumed I wouldn't live past 30. I'm 85... It is so hard to be young. Don't let anybody fool you... What am I supposed to do? Who am I supposed to know? Who am I supposed to become? What am I supposed to be interested in?"



The actress explained that she didn't think of her behaviour as disordered eating until it started consuming her life.



"It seemed so innocent in the beginning, so innocuous, like, 'Why can't I have this ice cream and cake?' And then I'd just throw it up," she recounted. "What you don't realise is, it becomes a terrible addiction that takes over your life... It's a very lonely thing."



She added, "You're addicted, if you put any food in you, you want to get rid of it... It takes over your life."



However, she did offer some hope to others struggling with bulimia: "Some people say you can never get over it, but you can."