Pamela Anderson's life is 'more romantic' than ever before

Pamela Anderson feels her life is "more romantic" now than ever before.



The Baywatch star has been married six times, including unions with Tommy Lee and Kid Rock, and also had a high-profile relationship with soccer player Adil Rami.



But in an interview for Vanity Fair, Pamela insisted she is now happily single.



"I had this wild, bumpy life and met a lot of interesting people along the way and had a lot of interesting love affairs," she shared. "But I feel like my life is more romantic now than ever. I have dinner for one or with my dogs. I'm the same person with or without somebody. Rose petals in the bathtub, making my own rose oils, making my own candles. I'm kind of crafty all of a sudden."



Most recently, Pamela was married to Dan Hayhurst from December 2020 until January 2021.



And despite being a hopeless romantic, the blonde bombshell noted that she is content with spending time with her two sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, and her pets.



"I've learned to try and do this without a life preserver, without having anyone around me to console me. I have to console myself," the 55-year-old continued. "That's been the hardest part of the journey - to go, I'm okay on my own with my dogs. I need my dogs. I can't be that alone."



Pamela, a Love Story is now showing on Netflix.