Ashton Kutcher wants to "deliver joy" with his work.



The 'Your Place or Mine' actor admitted his battle with vaculitis in 2019 has changed his outlook, and the wealth he's made over the years means he doesn't have to pick projects based on their pay cheques, so he can be more selective.



He told Esquire magazine: “Now I can just worry about playing roles that I want to play...



“I want to tell stories that say something. I want to tell stories that deliver people joy. And I want to deliver stories that make people think. And I want to play characters that are fun to play. And I’m willing to work my a** off to do that.”



And the 44-year-old star wants to have a good time at work.



He said: “I’m hankering to find something fun.”



While Ashton - who has daughter Wyatt, eight, and son Dimitri, six, with with Mila Kunis - can next be seen opposite Reese Witherspoon in 'Your Place or Mine', he almost turned down the rom-com because it was going to be filmed in Georgia during the school year.



He said: “I have young kids, and I like my kids a lot. I like spending time with them.”



But knowing the movie was to shoot in Georgia because of tax breaks offered to Hollywood productions, Ashon agreed a deal to cover the extra production costs incurred from shooting in Los Angeles out of his own salary.



Reese said: “He loves his family so deeply and really is such an incredible dad who shows up every day for his kids.



“There is no pretense. He is just very comfortable in his own skin. And did I mention he is hysterically funny?”



While the stars shared few physical scenes together, they still found ways to connect and would send one another daily videos before filming, even exchanging their views on the same book, 'When Breath Becomes Air'.



Reese said: “We would talk about everything from our favorite football teams, stupid things our dogs did, what we were making for dinner, [to] how we felt about life in general."