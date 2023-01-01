Colin Trevorrow teams up with writer Charmaine DeGrate for Atlantis

Colin Trevorrow is teaming up with 'House of the Dragon' writer Charmaine DeGrate for the film 'Atlantis'.

The 'Jurassic World' director has closed a deal with Skydance for the feature that had previously been in development at Universal.

Universal had returned the project to Trevorrow and Skydance seized the opportunity to acquire the fantasy feature.

The filmmaker will produce the flick via his Metronome Film Company alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance.

A previous draft of the script had been developed at Universal and written by Dante Harper but Trevorrow and DeGrate have now reconceived the project, although it continues to be a fantasy adventure based on the legendary lost city under the sea.

Colin has been involved in all three movies in the 'Jurassic World' trilogy and revealed that he is determined to move away from film franchises as he wants to tell a story without having to impress diehard fans.

The 46-year-old director said: "I've learned something every day. For me, I'll be honest, (it's) being able to potentially make something that doesn't have a legion of people to whom it's deeply personal.

"Because I've been in that space on two different franchises for eight years of my life now, and it seems even movies that I've made that weren't about either of these were still kind of in the shadow of which franchise I was attached to."

Trevorrow added: "(I'm ready) to be able to tell stories in a way that hopefully doesn't have people's childhood in its hands – because I'm one of those people; I understand it. It's a very delicate thing to be working with, the way we felt when we saw a movie like 'Jurassic Park' when we were nine years old."