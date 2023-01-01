Jason Momoa asks fans to send love and support to friend fighting leukaemia

Jason Momoa has asked fans for support amid his friend Travis Snyder's leukaemia battle.



In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday, the Aquaman star revealed that his friend has been battling leukaemia and a multitude of other health issues.



"The guy's had leukaemia four f**king times. He's beat it," Jason told followers as he left the hospital. "And he just got Covid for the first time, and he beat it. And now he's got RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and pneumonia, and he needs all the love and all the support he can get."



"If you can, it would be amazing, and it would be a big honour and favour to me if you could just pump him up," he added. "He's doing really well. He's beating the cancer, but these f**king other things are just getting his a*s."



The post was captioned, "PLEASE SEND THE MANA (power). LIGHT, LOVE AND PRAYERS TO TRAVIS. He's fighting hard. 4th time leukaemia just beat covid. Released form (sic) ICU thank the gods but he needs his breath. It's hard."



He concluded, "No immune system fighting rsv pneumonia and cancer. We all need some extra love - aloha - in this world. Let's send it."