Khloé Kardashian confirms she has 'no man right now'

Khloé Kardashian has confirmed her relationship status as single.

While responding to a fan query on Twitter on Sunday, The Kardashians star revealed she was not dating anyone.

“I miss you guys,” the 38-year-old initially tweeted. “I’m sorry I’ve been absent recently. Life has been life-ing and I’m not here for it. But I wanted to say hi to my babies.”

One user replied to the post, “Who’s your man currently? You know i’m gonna get the deets! AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE.”

Khloé wrote back, “Who has time for a man lol… I have a 6-month-old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another.”

The reality television personality shares four-year-old daughter True Thompson and a six-month-old son born via surrogate on 28 July 2022 with her ex, Canadian professional NBA player Tristan Thompson, 31.

The athlete also shares son Theo with fitness model Maralee Nichols and son Prince Oliver with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

“I secretly love it. No but for real… No man right now,” she continued. “He’s in my prayers too.”

Khloé's update follows a June 2022 report from People she was seeing a private equity investor she met at a dinner party through her sister Kim Kardashian. At that time, Khloé also denied an online claim of her dating "another NBA player," stating in an Instagram comment it was "Definitely NOT True!!!"

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu while previous seasons of the E! Network reality show are also available to stream on Peacock.