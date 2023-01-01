Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr set for I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are reportedly set to return for an 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' sequel.

The two stars - who appeared in the original 1997 horror movie and its follow-up the next year - are said to be returning for another sequel from Sony Pictures.

The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and Deadline have said the film is in development, while the latter two outlets have reported that the upcoming movie will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson from a script by Leah McKendrick.

It's also said Neal H. Moritz - who co-produced the first two films and 2006's direct to video 'I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer' without any of the original stars - is in discussions for a return.

The original film starred Hewitt and Prinze alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Johnny Galecki, Ryan Phillippe and Bridgette Wilson Sampras.

They followed a group of teenagers who accidentally killed a man on their high school graduation night, and they try to cover it up.

However, one year later they find themselves being stalked by a killer wielding a hook.

As well as the movies, 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' - which was based on Lois Duncan's 1973 novel of the same name - spawned an Amazon Prime Video show which ran for one season in 2021.

While the series was being promoted, original cast members Hewitt, Prinze, Gellar and Phillippe surprised the reboot's cast during a virtual New York Comic COn panel.

Hewitt jokingly referenced her final girl character Julie James' iconic ad-libbed quote as she quipped: "If they'd asked me years ago what I thought about [a TV series], I would have of course said, 'What are you waiting for, huh?! What are you waiting for?!' "