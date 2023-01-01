Matthew McConaughey to voice Elvis Presley in animated series

Matthew McConaughey is to voice Elvis Presley in a new animated TV series.

On Monday, producers at Netflix announced that the Oscar-winning actor will lend his voice to the lead character in the upcoming action-comedy show, Agent Elvis.

Co-created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, the 10-episode programme will follow Elvis as he lives a double life as a secret agent.

"Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy programme to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves - all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll," a summary reads.

Full cast details are yet to be confirmed.

The series is the first adult animated project from Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It is produced in partnership with leaders at Authentic Brands Group, who have the rights to the music icon's likeness, and designers at animation studio Titmouse.

Agent Elvis is set to debut in March.

The Jailhouse Rock star died at the age of 42 in 1977.