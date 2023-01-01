Mila Kunis called out Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon over 'awkward' red carpet photos

Mila Kunis was the first to poke fun at the "awkward" red carpet photos of Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon.

Following the Los Angeles premiere of the new romantic comedy Your Place or Mine last week, fans pointed out that co-stars Ashton and Reese didn't look particularly comfortable posing together at the event.

Reflecting on the snaps during an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Reese revealed that Ashton's wife Mila had some feedback for them as soon as the snaps were published.

"(Mila) even emailed us last night," the actress laughed. "She goes, 'You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.'"

Elsewhere in the conversation, Reese shared that she was excited to get to know Ashton better as she has been friends with Mila for a long time.

"He's so professional. He's the funniest guy. I mean, such a goofball. We had so much fun, and every time he'd wear a funny outfit, I'd text Mila. I'd be like, 'What is he wearing?'" she joked. "It's just fun because when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other 'cause I've loved her for so long."

Your Place or Mine is set to debut on Netflix on 10 February.