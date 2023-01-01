Maria Menounos expecting first child

Maria Menounos and her husband Keven Undergaro are expecting their first child via surrogate.

The TV personality revealed to People on Tuesday that she is preparing to be a first-time mother after 10 years of fertility struggles.

"Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby," the 44-year-old told the outlet. "Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing."

Maria started in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments back in 2012 and then she and Keven, 55, began exploring surrogacy in 2018. After a two-year journey with one surrogate, they were devastated in 2021 when they learned she was no longer a medical match.

After they found another surrogate, Maria declared to her doctors, "If it doesn't work, I'm done. This is the last straw. If this doesn't happen, it's definitely not meant to be. I can't go through this process again."

The Extra host sought advice from Kim Kardashian, who has had two children via surrogate, and feels "grateful that I had her to share and help me."

Maria has been in a relationship with the AfterBuzz TV co-creator since 1998. They married in 2017.