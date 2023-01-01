Christina Applegate hints at retirement from acting

Christina Applegate has hinted she is planning to retire from acting after the 2023 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards this month.

Applegate, who has been living with multiple sclerosis since 2021, told the Los Angeles Times in an interview about the upcoming ceremony that she no longer feels up to handling the strenuous workload of making a movie or TV show.

"It's my last awards show as an actor probably, so it's kind of a big deal," declared Applegate. "Right now, I couldn't imagine getting up at 5:00 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set; I don't have that in me at this moment."

The star did, however, assert she wasn't completely leaving the entertainment industry behind, noting that she could see herself producing, developing projects and "doing a s**t ton of voice-overs to make some cash to make sure that (her) daughter's fed, and (they're) homed".

The actress is currently up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role as Jen Harding in the Netflix comedy Dead to Me, marking her sixth SAG nomination.

She is planning to take her 12-year-old daughter Sadie Grace, who she shares with her husband Martyn LeNoble, as her date to the event.

The 29th SAG Awards will take place on 26 February at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles. They will be streamed live on Netflix's YouTube channel for the first time, breaking from the tradition of being broadcast on TV.