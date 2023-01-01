Evangeline Lilly wants her own standalone Marvel film

Evangeline Lilly believes it is time for her Marvel character Wasp to get her own spin-off movie.

The Lost actress made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Hope van Dyne/ Wasp in 2015's Ant-Man. She has since appeared in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp and 2019's Avengers: Endgame and will soon be seen again in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Evangeline was asked by Variety on the red carpet at the movie's Los Angeles premiere how much longer she hopes to play the character, and she responded with a pitch.

"Well, I'm going to make a pitch that I think it might be time for a Hope spin-off, for a Wasp standalone film," she told the outlet. "Do we agree? Anybody? Going once, going twice."

The Canadian star also addressed how she and her Ant-Man co-star Paul Rudd now play established characters within the MCU.

"When we first came into the universe, it was so established with Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America, and all the original gangsters. And we were just like these new kids on the block who were trying to earn our stripes," she shared. "And now all of a sudden we're in the centre at the launching point of Phase 5, and it feels really cool."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which also stars Jonathan Majors, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, will be released on 17 February.