Duke and Duchess of Sussex to face depositions in Samantha Markle defamation case

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex must give depositions as part of a defamation lawsuit brought against them by her half-sister Samantha Markle.

In March 2022, the 58-year-old sued the actress-turned-royal for allegedly making "false and malicious statements" about her and their father Thomas Markle during Meghan and Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

In the legal documents, Samantha accused Meghan of falsely claiming to be "an only child" and lying about when they last saw each other. She asked for $75,000 (£62,000) in damages as well as court costs and legal fees.

Meghan subsequently filed a motion to prevent her and Harry from being questioned under oath in the civil case. However, the motion was dismissed on Tuesday by Florida judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell.

In the legal action, Samantha alleged that Meghan used "the powerful resources of the Royal Family's public relations operation" to spread "lies worldwide" about her and Thomas as part of a "premeditated campaign to destroy their reputation and credibility".

In the recent Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan, the former Suits actress claimed she hadn't seen Samantha "for over a decade" and had little to no relationship with her.

"I don't know your middle name. I don't know your birthday," she stated. "You're telling these people you raised me, and you coined me Princess Pushy? I hadn't had a fallout with her. We didn't have a closeness to be able to have that. And I wanted a sister!"

However, Samantha denied Meghan's story in a statement to the documentary makers.

"Samantha Markle maintains that she and Meghan had a close relationship until 2018 and that the media fabricated quotes that have been attributed to her," she said.

Harry & Meghan aired in December.