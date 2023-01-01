Katherine Schwarzenegger 'sees what people say' about husband Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger is aware of the hate directed at her husband Chris Pratt on the Internet.

The Internet meme naming the Guardians of the Galaxy actor as Hollywood's "Worst Chris" - compared to Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Chris Pine - regularly resurfaces on Twitter, while he has also received backlash for praising Katherine and been accused of attending an anti-LBTQ+ church.

Discussing the negativity surrounding the star, Katherine simply told The New York Times, "I see what people say. But I just know that it's so far from the reality."

The author noted that she has always tried to resist the urge to respond to backlash or lies because her mother, Maria Shriver, warned her to avoid the "never-ending" trap of correcting falsehoods or reacting to trolls.

In an interview with Men's Health last year, Chris admitted he cried over the backlash he received for praising Katherine for giving him a "healthy daughter".

"A bunch of articles came out and said, 'That's so cringeworthy. I can't believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That's such a dig at his ex-wife (Anna Faris).' And I'm like, That is f**ked up. My son's gonna read that one day. He's nine. And it's etched in digital stone. It really f**king bothered me, dude. I cried about it," he confessed.

Chris shares Jack, now 10, with Anna, while he and Katherine have two daughters - Lyla, two, and Eloise, eight months.