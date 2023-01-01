Gemma Arterton welcomes first child

Gemma Arterton became a first-time mum in December.

The Quantum of Solace actress revealed during an appearance on BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Wednesday that she and her husband Rory Keenan recently welcomed a baby boy.

"I just had a baby. So we are very, very happy. He was born just before Christmas. A little Christmas elf," she gushed.

Host Zoe told the British actress that she looked "utterly fabulous" in her outfit - a pink satin minidress with a matching coat and heels - and Gemma joked, "It's the power of the paintbrush."

Later on Wednesday, the 37-year-old appeared on the U.K. show This Morning and revealed their baby boy was seven weeks old. She admitted "a bit more sleep would be nice" but insisted she is loving motherhood so far.

"(He's) seven weeks, thank you so much!' she told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. "(I'm) totally smitten and love being a mummy. I just love it. It's great."

Gemma, who appeared on the shows to promote her new series Funny Woman, did not disclose any other details about her son.

The actress announced her pregnancy news in November when she revealed her baby bump at the Raindance Film Festival Awards in London.

She married Peaky Blinders actor Rory in a secret ceremony in 2019.