Salma Hayek's family 'dragged' her to courthouse for François-Henri Pinault wedding

Salma Hayek's family "dragged" her to a courthouse so she could get married to her husband François-Henri Pinault.

The Oscar-nominated actress got engaged to the French fashion mogul in 2007 and they tied the knot in a courthouse in Paris on Valentine's Day in 2009 before having a big ceremony two months later.

In a cover interview with Glamour, the 56-year-old revealed she had a fear of marriage and didn't show up when they first planned to get hitched.

"I actually didn't believe in marriage. I didn't want to marry him. He tried for a long time, and I would say yes, and then I wouldn't show up. And he didn't go away when I didn't show up, he had to stick around until we got it done. And I was terrified," she admitted.

On the day they actually tied the knot, Salma's family staged an intervention and dragged her to the courthouse to make sure she went through with it.

"I didn't even know I was getting married that day," the star confessed. "It was like an intervention. I don't think I ever told this story. No, they just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing. The reason why it was a courthouse wedding was because they dragged me there."

The Mexican actress shared that she felt "nervous" but had "no choice" but to go through with it - and she realised afterwards that it wasn't such a big deal.

"It was because I had said yes to the marriage, but I just wouldn't actually show up on the day or do it. And then afterwards I said, 'Oh, it's okay. I don't feel any different.' And then a little bit later I said, 'Okay, this is kind of exciting.' And he's like, 'Can we have a party now?'" she recalled.

Salma and François-Henri share a 15-year-old daughter named Valentina.