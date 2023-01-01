Elizabeth Chambers reveals why she divorced Armie Hammer during pandemic

Elizabeth Chambers has revealed the final straw in her marriage to Armie Hammer.

The TV personality filed for divorce from The Social Network actor and father of her two children in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage. The divorce has yet to be finalised.

During a candid interview with Elle published Wednesday, the BIRD bakery owner opened up about the dissolution of their marriage. While they had been growing apart for a while and Armie had had an affair with another women, the nail in the coffin was when he decided to leave Elizabeth and their children in the Cayman Islands mid-pandemic to help a friend restore an old motel in California.

"He was the worst," she revealed. "My heart was broken in nine million pieces, and I still drove him to the airport... You can give, you can love, you can be there for someone, but you also need to hold people accountable for their actions.

Chambers added, "The dissolution of my family was literally my biggest fear of my whole life. You're building something, right? You're weaving a beautiful tapestry, and the last thing you want is for a knife to come and rip the tapestry in half."

Six months later, in January 2021, several women came forward accusing the Call Me by Your Name actor of sexual misconduct and allegedly sending them messages centred around BDSM and cannibalistic fetishism. He has insisted all encounters were consensual. To date, no charges have been made.

Recalling her reaction to the allegations, Elizabeth commented, "I was learning things as the public was. I was like, 'There are no words. What the f**k?'"

Chambers, 40, still lives in the Cayman Islands with their children Harper, eight, and Ford, six, and has been dating a 26-year-old physical therapist for over a year.