Evangeline Lilly describes Jeremy Renner's recovery as 'a straight-up miracle'

Evangeline Lilly was stunned by Jeremy Renner's miraculous recovery when she paid him a recent visit.

The Avengers actor was hospitalised on 1 January when he was run over by his own snowplough near his home in Reno, Nevada. He sustained blunt chest trauma, orthopaedic injuries and broke more than 30 bones during the incident, but he is now recovering at home.

In an interview with Access, his Avengers: Endgame and The Hurt Locker co-star Lilly revealed she paid him a visit "the other night" and he was moving around in a wheelchair.

"He has recovered like a mo-fo," the 43-year-old praised. "I walked in his house and got chicken skin, 'cause I was like, 'Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What's happening?' I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn't able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It's a miracle, a straight-up miracle."

Since returning home and starting physical therapy, Renner, star of the series The Mayor of Kingstown, has kept his fans updated with regular posts on social media.

Lilly told the outlet he is "recovering incredibly" and "made of something really tough" and admitted the visit was "intense" because he shared with her everything he remembered about the accident.

"He had a near-death experience that was highly traumatic - and he was awake for the whole thing. It really has stuck with me," she revealed. "It's been days and I'm still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on and things he could hear and things he could see... He's got a journey to go through now. That's what nightmares are made out of, and he lived through it and he's on the other side now."