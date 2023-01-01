Bill Gates dating Paula Hurd

Bill Gates has reportedly found love again with Paula Hurd.



The tech billionaire, who is one of the world's richest people, was photographed sitting next to the event planner at an Australian Open tennis match in Melbourne last month.



In addition, Bill was spotted walking with Paula during a visit to Sydney.



Speaking to DailyMail.com, an insider described the pair as "inseparable".



"They've been together over a year and she's always described as a 'mystery woman', but it's no mystery to their inner circle that they're in a romantic relationship," the source stated.



The relationship news comes shortly after Bill was questioned in an interview with the BBC about his plans to start dating again.



"Sure, I'm not a robot," the 67-year-old remarked.



Bill was married to Melinda French between 1994 and 2021. The former couple is parents to Jennifer, 26, Rory, 23, and Phoebe, 20.



Meanwhile, Paula was wed to Mark Hurd, former co-CEO of Oracle Corporation, from 1990 until his death at the age of 62 in 2019.