Lily Collins suffered emotional abuse in past 'toxic' relationship

Lily Collins has revealed an emotionally abusive boyfriend made her "feel very small" when she was in her early 20s.



The Emily in Paris star opened up about the abuse she suffered during a relationship in her early 20s during an appearance on the We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle podcast.



"For me, my romantic toxic relationship was verbal and emotional abuse and being made to feel very small," she revealed. "He would call me 'Little Lily'. You should be 'Little Lily' and he'd use awful words about me in terms of what I was wearing and would call me a w**re and all these things.



"I became quite silent and comfortable in silence and feeling like I had to make myself small to feel super safe."



The 33-year-old admitted she internalised his "belittling words" and the abuse started to affect her physically.



"My skin was breaking out. I was having these panic attacks and I had kidney infections," she explained. "All of these weird physical manifestations but I didn't, at that time of my life, put the two and two together as your body is telling you, 'This is not something you're supposed to be in.'"



Despite now being happily married to film director and screenwriter Charlie McDowell, the actress confessed she still experiences triggers from her past toxic relationship.



"Even if I'm in the most healthy relationship, there can be a moment that happens throughout the day where history comes back like that," she remarked. "It's like a millisecond, or shorter than a millisecond. And your gut reacts, your heart starts beating, and all of a sudden you're taken back to that moment where they said that thing to you 10 years ago, but you're not in that situation now and that's the trigger and it's f**king hard. It's awful."