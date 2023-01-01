Frozen and Toy Story sequels in the works at Disney

Disney has revealed sequels to its hit animations Frozen, Toy Story, and Zootopia are in development.



During a quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the studio will produce a third Frozen film, a fifth Toy Story movie, and a sequel to 2016's Zootopia.



"Today, I'm so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia," Iger said, reports Deadline. "We'll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we're leaning into our unrivalled brands and franchises."



Frozen, with a voice cast led by Kristen Bell and Josh Gad, began in 2013 and spawned a sequel, Frozen II, in 2019. A third movie has long been rumoured.



Gad referenced Frozen II's signature song as he tweeted, "Excited to head back... into the Unknown. #Frozen3."



Toy Story, led by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, was Pixar's first feature film in 1995 and was followed by sequels in 1999, 2010 and 2019, while a spin-off titled Lightyear was released in 2022.



During the earnings call, Iger also revealed that the Disney+ service lost a net 2.4 million subscribers in the last three months of 2022 and the company was eliminating 7,000 jobs.



"We are embarking on a significant transformation, one that will maximise the potential of our world-class creative teams and our unparalleled brands and franchises," Iger noted. "We believe the work we are doing to reshape our company around creativity, while reducing expenses, will lead to sustained growth and profitability for our streaming business, better position us to weather future disruption and global economic challenges and deliver value for our shareholders."



Iger was initially Disney's CEO between 2005 and 2020. However, he was brought back to resume the role in November 2022 after his replacement Bob Chapek was fired.