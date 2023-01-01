Alec Baldwin sued by Halyna Hutchins' parents and sister over Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin is being sued by Halyna Hutchins' parents and sister over the cinematographer's tragic death.

The actor's prop gun fired during a rehearsal of the movie Rust in October 2021, injuring director Joel Souza and killing Hutchins. On 31 January, he was charged with involuntary manslaughter over the incident.

At a press conference on Thursday, famed attorney Gloria Allred announced that her clients, Hutchins' Ukrainian parents Olga and Anatoly Androsovych and sister Svetlana, have filed a lawsuit against Baldwin and other members of the Rust production, including armour Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director David Halls.

Quoting Svetlana, Allred said, "Anyone who is responsible for her loss must be held accountable."

They are suing all defendants for negligence and Baldwin specifically for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. They are seeking undisclosed damages and a jury trial.

Hutchins' husband Matthew filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and others last year on behalf of himself, his wife's estate, and the couple's son. That legal action is in the process of being settled and Matthew will serve as an executive producer on the film when it resumes production.

Allred explained that the new lawsuit seeks "accountability and justice" for Hutchins' Ukrainian family, who support Matthew in his decision to settle.

"The settlement was for Matthew and his child, and we are now representing others in the family - Mom, Dad and sister - and there has been no settlement for them," she said.

Baldwin has rejected any liability for the shooting incident, asserting that he did not discharge the weapon and that it malfunctioned.