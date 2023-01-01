Liam Neeson leads cast of prison escape thriller The Riker's Ghost

Liam Neeson is to star in the prison escape thriller 'The Riker's Ghost'.

The 70-year-old actor will reunite with director Neil Jordan after they collaborated on the 2022 neo-noir crime thriller 'Marlowe'.

Liam will portray a convict set for release who is forced to break a terrorist out of prison.

The movie has been written by Sean O'Keefe and Brian Rudnick and is scheduled to begin filming in September.

Alan Moloney and Steve Richards will produce for Parallel Film and Endurance Media respectively. Jake Katofsky, Susan Mullen and Rupert Wyatt are also involved in the film as producers.

Jordan said: "This is a unique take on the prison escape. A bare-knuckle ride from incarceration to freedom, by someone who just wants to finish his term.

"The reluctant escapee will be played by Liam Neeson, and I can't wait to explore this character with him."

Moloney – who also worked with Neeson and Jordan on 'Marlowe' – added: "I am thrilled to be joining forces again with Neil and Liam. We have put together an elite team to support Neil's scripted and directorial vision. This one will have you on the edge of your seat."

Liam is an established action star and will continue to make films in the genre until he stops being asked.

In a 2021 interview, the 'Taken' actor said: "I just turned 69 years of age, and the conversations I have with my agent now are, 'Liam, have you read this script? It’s an action script,' and I say, 'Chris, let me ask you this, they do know what age I am, right?' 'Yes, they do.' 'Okay, that's all I want to know, thank you.'"