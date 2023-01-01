Kyle Richards reveals seven-month sobriety journey amid body transformation

Kyle Richards has revealed she's been sober for almost seven months.



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared the news with her fans on social media and credited cutting alcohol from her diet as a big factor in her ongoing weight loss journey.



In a recent Instagram Story, Kyle responded to questions sent to her via DM.



A fan took the opportunity to ask Kyle about her progress regarding her alcohol abstinence. The actress, socialite, and television personality responded by saying, "Truth is I don't miss it at all. I feel amazing so don't see the point right now."



Kyle also shared that she doesn't have a set time for when she'll incorporate alcohol again and revealed 15 February will mark seven months of sobriety for her.



In addition to answering inquiries about her alcohol-free lifestyle, the Halloween star revealed details about her exercise routine.



"Love my peloton!" Kyle responded to one social media user. "I use it about 3 times a week now and I used to do some of the strength training but not anymore. I do love an arms and intervals class when I am short on time."



Over the past few months, the 54-year-old has been transparent about her health journey, despite rumours suggesting she was using Type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic to help her weight loss. Kyle quickly dismissed the gossip, asserting she has not taken the medication or undergone any surgical procedures.