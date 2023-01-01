Ashton Kutcher interested in playing villain in Marvel movie

Ashton Kutcher is open to the idea of appearing in a Marvel movie.

During a video interview for Esquire, the That '70s Show actor was asked whether he would be interested in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Ashton confirmed he would - if he could play a villain.

"I'd play a bad guy. I think it would be more fun to play a bad guy, like the Joker. Not the Joaquin Phoenix version," he said, referring to the 2019 psychological thriller about the DC Comics character. "That's a little dark for me, I'm going to be honest. I was stressed watching. I don't need more stress. I want a fun Joker but that is also slightly menacing. That would be fun."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Ashton expressed his excitement over finally being able to work with Reese Witherspoon on the new romantic comedy, Your Place or Mine. The film sees the Hollywood stars play two long-distance best friends.

"I have always wanted to do a rom-com with Reese Witherspoon. I think I asked her to be my co-star in like three different rom-coms and it didn't work out. Frankly, she just said no," the actor laughed.

Your Place or Mine is now showing on Netflix.