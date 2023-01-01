Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcome fourth child together

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have welcomed their fourth child together.



In a Sunday Instagram post, Blake seemingly revealed she and her husband Ryan had welcomed their fourth child together. The post showed her without her baby bump celebrating the 2023 Superbowl.



Page Six later confirmed Blake’s baby had been born.



The star couple announced in September 2022 that Blake was pregnant again, with the A Simple Favour actress calling out paparazzi for “waiting outside my home” to take photos of her and her children. She wrote, “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life” to ward the photographers off.



Blake and Ryan, who secretly married in 2012, share three other children together: seven-year-old James, six-year-old Inez, and three-year-old Betty.



Reynolds has previously shared he was hoping for a girl on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as he had experience of being a father to daughters.



"I know I’m a bit of a hen myself. I know girls. I’m a girl dad. I’m used to that. I’m ready for that," he stated, noting that at that point, he and Lively did not know the gender of their fourth child and that they prefer to not find out until the birth.



During a 7 November 2022 appearance on the Today show, Reynolds shed light on the reason behind his preference and attributed it to growing up with three brothers. He mentioned to the show's co-hosts, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, "I was the youngest of four and we were just arsonists and firemen."