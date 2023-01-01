Orlando Bloom cast as a boxer in The Cut

Orlando Bloom has been cast in 'The Cut'.



The 46-year-old actor is set to star as a boxer who comes out of retirement in the psychological thriller from director Sean Ellis.



Bloom's pugilist comes out of retirement to vie for a world title through an unsanctioned weight cut programme with a coach who knows no limits. He alienates himself from reality and loved ones as he spirals out of control.



Filming on the project is due to begin this summer in Nevada and Justin Bull is adapting the screenplay from a story by Mark Lane.



The Exchange are launching sales for the project ahead of the European Film Market in Berlin.



Bloom and Adam Karasick are producing for Amazing Owl alongside Lane and James Harris for Tea Shop Productions.



Nat McCormick of The Exchange said: "We are beyond thrilled to represent this project. Sean's track record as an inventive and dynamic director, coupled with Orlando's planned full-body transformation, promise an incredible cinematic ride."



Meanwhile, Orlando is also set to star in the upcoming 'Gran Turismo' movie.



The flick is an adaptation of the best-selling racing game series that first launched on PlayStation consoles back in 1997.



The project is based on a true story and follows a 'Gran Turismo' player whose gaming abilities won him a series of Nissan competitions to become a professional racing driver.



Rising star Archie Madekwe and David Harbour are both starring in the movie from director Neill Blomkamp.



Madekwe will play the teenage driver while Harbour stars as the retired racer who teaches him to drive and Bloom has been cast as a marketing executive who is selling the sport of motor racing.