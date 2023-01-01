Sheryl Lee Ralph addresses Super Bowl lip-syncing rumours

Sheryl Lee Ralph has responded to rumours she lip-synced during her performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

During the Super Bowl pre-show, the Abbott Elementary actress sang Lift Every Voice and Sing, which is often referred to as the Black national anthem, on the field at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter after her rousing performance, Sheryl responded to those who wondered if she lip-synced.

"Does it matter? Does it matter? No. Thank you," she stated.

The 66-year-old, who is also known for her Tony Award-winning role in Dreamgirls on Broadway, told the publication that she was thrilled by her performance and the positive feedback she has received since she came off the stage.

"It's just so amazing that they chose me. And then the Eagles are in the Super Bowl. I mean, come on. You know God must be a woman because all of this is just too perfect," she said.

"Just amazing, just stunning... And the way people have been coming back, they said, 'Girl, you made the pre-show look like it was trying to be halftime.' They said, 'The costume. The wardrobe. The hair. The shoes. The makeup.' I was just like, 'Well, thank you.'"

The Emmy-winning star was supported at the stadium by her Abbott Elementary co-stars Quinta Brunson and Lisa Ann Walter, who were caught on camera cheering her on.

Elsewhere, Chris Stapleton performed the National Anthem and Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds sang America the Beautiful. Rihanna headlined her 13-minute Halftime Show set completely solo and revealed her second pregnancy.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles during the game.