Leslie Grace insists shelved Batgirl movie was 'incredible'

Leslie Grace has insisted the cut she saw of her shelved Batgirl movie was "incredible".



In August last year, it was revealed that executives at Warner Bros. Discovery had decided to put a hold on the superhero movie, in which Grace would have starred as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl alongside J.K. Simmons, Michael Keaton, and Brendan Fraser.



After disappointing test screenings, studio bosses decided to save money by writing the movie off and leaving it incomplete rather than finishing the post-production phase.



In her first interview about the incident, Grace revealed to Variety that the cut she saw showed it had the "potential" to be a good movie.



"I got to see the film as far as it got to; the film wasn't complete by the time that it was tested," she shared. "There were a bunch of scenes that weren't even in there. They were at the beginning of the editing process, and they were cut off because of everything going on at the company. But the film that I got to see - the scenes that were there - was incredible. There was definitely potential for a good film, in my opinion. Maybe we'll get to see clips of it later on."



The In the Heights star also noted that she found out with the rest of the world and likened her reaction to "deflating a balloon".



Grace admitted she hadn't spoken to new DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran about the future of Batgirl but she hasn't given up hope about the character's resurgence.



"I can't speak too much about a future for Batgirl or guarantee anything. The last thing that I would want to do is give folks any kind of inkling of something that I have not much control over - as we've learned," she stated.