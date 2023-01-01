Sharon Stone breaks down in tears as she addresses brother's sudden death

Sharon Stone tearfully addressed the death of her younger brother Patrick Joseph Stone in an emotional video on Monday.



Patrick's wife Tasha confirmed to TMZ on Monday that he died suddenly on Sunday morning after suffering a heart attack. He was 57.



Hours later, the Casino actress took to Instagram to share an emotional video about the "immeasurable grief" her family is enduring.



"Hello everybody, this message is to confirm that, yes, we did lose my brother, Patrick Joseph Stone, to a heart attack yesterday," the 64-year-old star said.



"Yes, he is the man who was the father to River, who we lost last year at 11 months old. He is survived by his wife, Tasha, and his son, Hunter, and his daughter, Kaylee. Like any family, we thank you for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief and we appreciate all of your condolences."



Sharon then acknowledged the "tremendous amount of loss" her family has experienced in recent years. Her grandmother and godmother both died from coronavirus in 2020, while Patrick's 11-month-old son tragically died in August 2021 of organ failure.



The emotional actress finished the clip by requesting her friends and followers to "be kind".



"We do greatly understand that the loss is ours here on Earth and I thank you very much for the love and support that you're showing us. We just ask that you continue to be kind," she concluded.



She received condolences in the comments John Travolta, Milla Jovovich, Hilary Swank, Andie MacDowell and Michelle Pfeiffer, among others.