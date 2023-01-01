Rebel Wilson admits girlfriend's family 'hasn't been as accepting' of relationship

Rebel Wilson has admitted her girlfriend Ramona Agruma's family "hasn't been as accepting" of their relationship as her loved ones.



During an appearance on the Life Uncut podcast, the Pitch Perfect actress praised her family for being "amazing" and supportive of her first relationship with a woman.



However, she admitted the fashion designer's family have had difficulty accepting their romance.



"Ramona's family hasn't been as accepting. And so, in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public," she shared. "With her, she's not in the public eye, it's much harder on her. It's so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things."



The star went public with her relationship with Ramona in June 2022, and it was later revealed that she was forced to do so because a reporter at an Australian newspaper was planning to break the story.



As a result, Rebel announced her relationship with Ramona via Instagram before they were able to tell some of their family members about it privately first.



"There were a couple of hurried conversations that I would have liked to have just taken my time with," she lamented.



Last year marked a big change in the 42-year-old's personal life - she also welcomed her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian, via surrogate in November.