Drew Barrymore breaks down during discussion with Pamela Anderson about motherhood

Drew Barrymore broke down in tears as she discussed the challenges of raising her children in the public eye during a recent interview with Pamela Anderson.

As part of a chat with the Baywatch star for The Drew Barrymore Show, the actresses bonded over the difficulties they've experienced as parents under the watch of the paparazzi.

"When I had my kids it was like, that changed everything," the 50 First Dates star stated, and Pamela replied, "Right, well, the things you won't do for yourself, you do for your kids."

Drew then asked, "Are we protecting our children the way we never got to have that protection?"

Pamela agreed with Drew before revealing that she once hired a security guard to act like an assistant PE instructor at her sons' school as she needed eyes on them at all times "because people were trying to take them off the schoolyard".

The chat show host became emotional as she addressed their shared challenges in keeping their kids safe.

"At a certain point, I so understand. I get it. Don't f**k with my kids! This is not OK," she tearfully exclaimed. "They did not sign up for this. It's hard."

The Canadian actress comforted Drew and said, "I know, it's hard, but you're going to get through. You got it, you got it now."

The Never Been Kissed star wiped away tears and asked Pamela how she got through it.

Accordingly, the 55-year-old explained that she had to be very careful, particularly in the age of social media.

Drew then mused, "Maybe our whole lives were the best things for setting us up as parents."

The Drew Barrymore Show host shares daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, while Pamela has two sons - Brandon and Dylan - with her ex-husband Tommy Lee.