Rebel Wilson defends attending Hollywood parties week after daughter's birth

Rebel Wilson has defended attending two parties a week after her daughter's birth.

The Pitch Perfect actress, who welcomed Royce Lillian via surrogate on 7 November, sparked backlash later that month when she was photographed alongside partner Ramona Agruma at Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday party as well as an event hosted by Paris Hilton.

During an interview for the Life Uncut podcast published Monday, Rebel insisted that her nanny encouraged her and Romana to leave the house for a few hours as Royce would be sleeping anyway.

"It's a little bit of work in a way. Like, I'm talking to directors or talking to other actors that might be useful to collaborate with. And then, we were basically home by midnight," she stated. "Just because you become a mother, doesn't mean that you lose your identity as a person. It doesn't mean you can't go out with friends or you can't go on a holiday. It doesn't mean you can't have a career."

In addition, Rebel pointed to outdated gender stereotypes that pervade society.

"It was only a week until I got mum-shamed," the 42-year-old continued. "I was shocked at the criticism because Chris Hemsworth goes to the gym, and people aren't yelling, 'Where's your kids?' But why do they do it to every woman?"