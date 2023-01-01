Elizabeth Banks keeps faux bear head from Cocaine Bear in her office

Elizabeth Banks keeps the fake bear head from Cocaine Bear in her office.

The filmmaker is currently promoting the horror-comedy film, which is inspired by the true story of an American black bear that ingested a bag of drugs in 1985.

Discussing the very realistic bear costume used for the production, which was later enhanced with CGI technology, Elizabeth admitted during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday that she likes scaring people with the animatronics.

"That head is in my house, in my office," she smiled. "Recently, a repair guy came over and walked in there, turned the light on and lost his mind."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Elizabeth discussed the plot of the film, which is mostly set in a forest in Georgia.

"There was a drug runner in the 1980s, and his M.O. (modus operandi) was that he'd drop drugs out of a low-flying plane for people to pick up on the ground. And this one night, the drug run goes wrong - he drops the drugs into the woods. And a bear gets into the drugs. This all happened in real life," the 49-year-old explained. "And they never recovered any of the drugs. But what they found months later was an overdosed bear in the woods, who'd eaten, like, 70 pounds of cocaine. And so, this movie imagines what would have happened in the hours after that bear first found the bag."

Cocaine Bear, starring Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, opens in cinemas on 24 February.