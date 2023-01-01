Audrina Patridge announces death of 15-year-old niece Sadie

Audrina Patridge's niece Sadie has died at 15 years old.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday, The Hills star announced that her 15-year-old niece Sadie Raine Loza had died.

"My heart hurts to even write this. My beautiful niece is now in heaven," Audrina captioned a slideshow of pictures featuring the pair together. "I know it's not goodbye forever, but it is the hardest to say goodbye for now. We will miss you and cherish every single moment we had with you."

The television personality concluded, "Rest in peace Say Say!! We love you forever & ever!"

The 37-year-old received condolences from her former The Hills co-star Brody Jenner, who wrote in the comments, "So so sorry for your loss Audrina. This is heartbreaking. Sending love to you and the family," and Kristin Cavallari, who posted, "Omgggg this kills me."

Audrina also received messages of support from Rachel Bilson, Ashley Greene and Josh Henderson.

Sadie's mother and Audrina's sister, Casey Loza, shared the news earlier that day.

"Sadie Raine Loza has left this Earth for the heavens," Casey captioned a selfie of her daughter. "Writing this was the hardest thing I ever have had to do, not knowing the right words... Rest In Peace you brilliant starseed. You're with your creator. We will miss you dearly. I love you."

Neither Audrina nor Casey shared Sadie's cause of death.